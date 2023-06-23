Kim Zolciak is moving forward amid her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann. The mother of six shared a photo of herself and producer Troy VanderHeyden out together on Instagram.

"One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves 🎥," she captioned the shot.

VanderHeyden, a producer behind some top reality TV shows like The Simple Life, Bad Girls Club, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, also shared the pic to his own account, writing, "Finally reunited 👯‍♂️ I love you sweet, beautiful woman ❤️."

The 45-year-old Bravo star got her start in 2008 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She later got her own spin-off show with Kroy, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, which was later renamed Don't Be Tardy...

Don't Be Tardy... was canceled in 2021 after eight seasons, and Kim has since returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a recurring guest role.

Kim's personal life is certainly filled with drama these days. The Atlanta native and her retired football player husband are currently in the middle of a contentious divorce.

Kim's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star and friend, Shereé Whitfield, opened up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about the split.

"I am in touch with her, and I was shocked," Shereé said of Kim's divorce news. "I thought her and Kroy was gonna be forever. I'm really sad for them."

As for how the mother of six is holding up, Shereé shared, "She's not doing well. She's taking it really bad, really hard."

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, citing they had been separated since April 30. Since that time, the exes have made a series of allegations against one another, including Kroy claiming that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleging that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. Kim has claimed that she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

Kim and Kroy share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship. Kroy adopted the girls after tying the knot with Kim.

