Kim Zolciak is struggling with her divorce from Kroy Biermann, her friend and former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Shereé Whitfield, recently shared.
Shereé, who was there when Kim and Kroy met in 2010, was a guest on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and she opened up about the reality star's recent split.
"I am in touch with her, and I was shocked," Shereé said of Kim's divorce news. "I thought her and Kroy was gonna be forever. I'm really sad for them."
As for how the mother of six is holding up, Shereé shared, "She's not doing well. She's taking it really bad, really hard."
When Andy asked what led to the divorce, Shereé claimed, "I don't know. She then smiled when the host noted that she likely did know but wasn't sharing.
Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, citing they had been separated since April 30. Since that time, the exes have made a series of allegations against one another, including Kroy claiming that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleging that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. Kim has claimed that she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.
Kim and Kroy share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship. Kroy adopted the girls after tying the knot with Kim.
