Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid $2,282 Target Credit Card Bill

Kim Zolciak divorce drama has a new wrinkle. She's being sued over an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24.

According to Page Six, which obtained the court documents, Target National Bank claims Zolciak has "failed, neglected and refused" to cover the amount owed to the bank. The documents state that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened the credit card back in 2007.

Furthermore, the bank claims the Don't Be Tardy alum last made a payment on Sept. 17, 2022 in the amount of five hundred bucks. According to the outlet, citing court documents, TD Bank has now taken over the delinquent account and is trying to collect the debt. Page Six noted that Zolciak's reps declined a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after BMW sued Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, after claiming that the former NFL player defaulted on the terms of his lease by failing to make payments on a Rolls-Royce as agreed upon. BMW went on to claim that Biermann has "failed and refused" to turn over the vehicle, which they say is still located at his Alpharetta, Georgia home.

Included with the court documents, and obtained by ET, was also a copy of Biermann's lease agreement as well as a transaction statement from May 16, 2023, which shows made and missed payments. Per the agreement, payments were $5,297.64 a month and the contract was for 36 months. The contract began on July 31, 2020 and was set to end July 31, 2023.

The court documents show that, upon BMW's court filing, the last lease payment from Biermann was made on April 17, 2023. It also appeared that Biermann was charged several late fees since leasing the car, the most recent of which came with his April payment on the vehicle.

It's just the latest in a divorce case that's turned ugly, with allegations that she punched him in the head one day before they filed for divorce and that he threatened to have her friend arrested for kidnapping their son.

That's not all.

Biermann has also claimed their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9 -- are in danger when they're with Zolciak because, for starters, she "frequently takes videos of herself while she is driving, even when the children are with her in the car." He's also alleged numerous times that she has an online gambling problem.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Shereé Whitfield recently shared that Zolciak is "not doing well" amid the divorce and is "taking it really bad, really hard."

