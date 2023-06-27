Kim Zolciak Called 911 Accusing Kroy Biermann of Threatening to Have Friend Arrested for Kidnapping
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce continues to get uglier. ET has obtained a 911 call Kim placed on June 16, in which she claims to the dispatcher that Kroy threatened to have her friend arrested for kidnapping their son after giving the friend permission to take their son to a rodeo show.
In the call, placed at 6:24 p.m. with the Alpharetta Police Department in Georgia, Kim seems nonchalant while explaining her "situation," which is that Kroy "is threatening a kidnapping because my girlfriend took my son on a playdate, and now he has harassed not only the mother but my son is shaking and hysterically crying."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum goes on to say that she's "going to leave and go pick him up to prevent this situation." She added, "I just don't know what else to do at this point."
What's more, Kim, 45, goes on to claim that Kroy "did steal my bag that has all my divorce paperwork and all my stuff in it." She added, "This is just so petty and I hate to call 911 for this situation."
Kim would also tell the dispatcher that she called because "he's known for doing crazy things." When the dispatcher asks if she needs police assistance, Kim declines, saying, "No, I don't, ma'am. I'm just going to go pick my son up and then ... I don't feel like this is going to be the end of it, to be honest with you, tonight."
She also says she's picking up her son because he's "very distraught" and that she'll call back if she needs assistance because she's sure "he will be screaming and yelling."
ET has reached out to Kroy's lawyer for comment.
This is the latest mudslinging in what's become a contentious divorce. Earlier this month, Kroy filed documents in the Superior Court of Fulton County requesting that the court appoint guardians for his and Kim's four minor children after claiming -- with a long laundry list -- that Kim is putting the kids in danger.
Among other things, Kroy claimed Kim "frequently takes videos of herself while she is driving, even when the children are with her in the car." Kroy also stated how concerned he is about Kim's alleged gambling problem, an accusation he's already brought up in court.
"At times, she has been so consumed with hitting the spin button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account," Kroy claimed in court documents.
Previously, Kim filed legal documents requesting Kroy undergo drug testing. In those docs, Kim claimed she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9.
Also earlier this month, ET obtained a police report in which Kroy claimed Kim punched him in the head one day before they filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.
