NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Kim Zolciak Amid Divorce From Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
Kevin Costner Claims He Can't Afford Estranged Wife's 'Unjust' C…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Drena De Niro Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Son’s Untimely De…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Ma…
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey Vi…
Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Rorie Buckey…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Bennifer, JAY-Z and Beyoncé and More Stars: Go Inside Michael Ru…
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Cutest Moments: From Smiling Courtside…
Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement …
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Insists She Did Not Pre…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Cries About Husband's Death
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Her Last Name to Barker
Colleen Ballinger Addresses 'Toxic' and 'Grooming' Allegations W…
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan on What Their Families Really Think…
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Show Sweet PDA in Deleted 'Selling S…
NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have had their fair share of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars still support one another.
"I don’t know how she’s doing overall," 55-year-old NeNe told TMZ on Wednesday when asked about Kim's messy divorce from Kroy Biermann. "I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during a time when I was really going through something."
She continued, "I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s a divorce, it’s not easy."
NeNe's comments come shortly after Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield shared an update on Kim while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"I am in touch with her, and I was shocked," Shereé said of Kim's divorce news. "I thought her and Kroy was gonna be forever. I'm really sad for them."
As for how the mother of six is holding up, Shereé shared, "She's not doing well. She's taking it really bad, really hard."
When Andy asked what led to the divorce, Shereé claimed, "I don't know.” She then smiled when the host noted that she likely did know but wasn't sharing.
Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, citing they had been separated since April 30. Since that time, the exes have made a series of allegations against one another, including Kroy claiming that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleging that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. Kim has claimed that she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.
Kim and Kroy share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship. Kroy adopted the girls after tying the knot with Kim in November 2011.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid $2,282 Target Credit Card Bill
Kim Zolciak Claims Kroy Biermann Threatened to Have Friend Arrested
Kim Zolciak Meets With Reality TV Producer Amid Messy Kroy Divorce
Kroy Biermann Wants Guardian for His, Kim Zolciak's Kids: What We Know
Kim Zolciak Allegedly Punched Kroy Biermann Day Before Divorce Filing
Related Gallery