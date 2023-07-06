NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have had their fair share of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars still support one another.

"I don’t know how she’s doing overall," 55-year-old NeNe told TMZ on Wednesday when asked about Kim's messy divorce from Kroy Biermann. "I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during a time when I was really going through something."

She continued, "I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s a divorce, it’s not easy."

NeNe's comments come shortly after Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield shared an update on Kim while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I am in touch with her, and I was shocked," Shereé said of Kim's divorce news. "I thought her and Kroy was gonna be forever. I'm really sad for them."

As for how the mother of six is holding up, Shereé shared, "She's not doing well. She's taking it really bad, really hard."

When Andy asked what led to the divorce, Shereé claimed, "I don't know.” She then smiled when the host noted that she likely did know but wasn't sharing.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, citing they had been separated since April 30. Since that time, the exes have made a series of allegations against one another, including Kroy claiming that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleging that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. Kim has claimed that she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

Kim and Kroy share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship. Kroy adopted the girls after tying the knot with Kim in November 2011.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bethenny Frankel Slams Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Over Money Troubles This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid $2,282 Target Credit Card Bill

Kim Zolciak Claims Kroy Biermann Threatened to Have Friend Arrested

Kim Zolciak Meets With Reality TV Producer Amid Messy Kroy Divorce

Kroy Biermann Wants Guardian for His, Kim Zolciak's Kids: What We Know

Kim Zolciak Allegedly Punched Kroy Biermann Day Before Divorce Filing

Related Gallery