Leaving the drama at the door. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, enjoyed a night with some music on Saturday evening.

The mother-daughter duo headed out to see Jason Aldean perform in concert and shared videos of themselves on the way to the show and during the concert, where the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star praised Jason for putting on a great act while snapping a pic with his wife, Brittany Aldean.

"The best night as always @brittanyaldean," she wrote. "@Jasonaldean puts on one hell of a show."

Aside from some videos from inside the concert showing Aldean performing, she also posted some clips of herself and Brielle dancing along.

She also took to her Instagram to post a video of herself, Brielle and their friend, Collin Joiner, on their way to the show, which she posted the next day.

"The most magical night!! Thank you @brittanyaldean @jasonaldean for having us! What a show 💫 Me @briellebiermann @colljoiner enjoyed every second ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙 and back."

The night out comes on the heels of controversy for both Kim and Jason, whose drama has made headlines multiple times in the past few weeks.

The reality star has been at the center of several legal battles -- as well as a since-called-off divorce -- that have revolved around allegations of tax dodging, defaulting on a loan and failure to pay credit card bills, among other legal woes.

Meanwhile, Aldean has been getting slammed for his song "Try That In A Small Town," and for the song's music video -- both of which have gotten the country singer accused of trying to insight and/or capitalize on racial prejudice and violence. These are claims the singer has staunchly and vehemently denied.

Interestingly, Kim and Jason were linked by rumors earlier this year that he'd bought her home in Georgia after the bank allegedly foreclosed on it. However, Kim denied that this had happened, or that Aldean had any involvement in purchasing it.

