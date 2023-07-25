Kim Zolciak is unloading a bunch of Brielle Biermann's luxury items. And while she's offering a discount, it'll still cost a pretty penny.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a bunch of videos of items belonging to her and her daughter. She's asking fans to pay for the items via two different popular digital payment services or they can direct message her for information.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells fans that the items she's listing are not yet on her online store, Biermann Closet. The online store's website was "currently unavailable" at the time of this story being published. In any event, fans can grab a hold of a Barbie-like Chanel purse for a mere $5,500.

There's also Brielle's Louis Vuitton shoes she's worn only a couple of times for a cool $500. Then there's a limited edition bag for $10,000. In the video promoting brand new black Prada boots for $700, Zolciak can be hard saying she's "cleaning out" Brielle's "closet kind of without her authorization a little bit," but in the background Brielle can be heard touting the Prada's suede material.

Kim went on to hawk more Chanel bags, Louis Vuitton shoes, a Loewe handbag and Gucci shoes. All in all, Zolciak listed items worth upwards of $32,000.

The online sale comes just two weeks after Kim and husband Kroy Biermann were hit with a lawsuit claiming they defaulted on a $300,000 home equity credit line taken out of their house in Alpharetta, Georgia.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Landmark Community Bank is suing the couple, and claim that they owe a grand total of $217,443.32, and have failed to maintain their monthly payments on the loan.

The loan was originally taken out in December 2013, and the pair was expected to begin repaying the amount on the original maturity date of December 2016. However, the couple had allegedly not done so, and worked with Landmark Community Bank, in August 2017, to extend the maturity date to December of that same year.

After a further extension, it was agreed upon that the couple would begin their repayment period in February 2018, and pay $1,132.46 per month until their target payoff date in January 2038.

News of the lawsuit surfaced just days after ET confirmed with Kroy's lawyer, Marlys Bergstrom, that both "parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling."

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce on May 5 -- shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke -- announcing they wanted to dissolve their marriage of 11 years.

The couple shares sons Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

