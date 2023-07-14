Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are serious about giving their relationship another chance, but they aren’t in the clear just yet, ET has learned.

"Kim and Kroy are back together but have a lot of work to do on their marriage. The couple's public split had them each making negative claims about the other, and it's been tough for them to deal with that," a source says.

Even with work to do, Kim isn't shy about showing off her love for Kroy. This week, the former Housewife posted a story to her Instagram in which she's wearing her massive wedding ring.

Instagram/@KimZolciak

Last Friday, Kim filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET showed. "Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Kroy's lawyer, Marlys Berstrom, told ET.

Although the couple is back together, their friends are still worried. "Their friends want them to work it out but feel like they got back together quickly without taking the appropriate time to work on their issues," the source adds.

Before deciding to dismiss their divorce, Zolciak and Biermann were spotted together at a church service.

Backgrid

At the service, Kim looked chic in high-waisted trousers and a white blouse while Kroy sported black jeans and a white button-up shirt. Their four children together -- twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as KJ, 12, and Kash, 10 -- attended the church service in Atlanta with them. After church, the family went to a local bakery together.

Kim's older daughters -- Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 -- from previous relationships were not present during the outing.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, citing they had been separated since April 30. News of their divorce came shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke.

Before patching things up, the exes made a series of allegations against one another, including Kroy claiming that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleging that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. Kim has claimed that she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

The couple first met at a charity event in 2010, followed by a whirlwind romance, a lavish televised wedding and several children.

For more on Kim and Kroy, read ET's full timeline of their split and reconciliation here.

