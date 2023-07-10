Andy Cohen Reacts to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Calling Off Their Divorce
When it comes to the news of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann calling off their divorce, Andy Cohen is just as shocked as the rest of the Bravoverse.
Cohen shared his thoughts on their reconciliation during Monday's SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, saying that he was "really surprised" to hear that Kim and Kroy were back together.
"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together especially, I mean, I had like a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago and it sounded like irreconcilable differences," the Bravo EP told co-host John Hill.
Cohen reacted to the couple's initial divorce filing in May, telling Andy Cohen Live listeners that he "sent his condolences" amid the sad news.
"I sent my condolences because it's a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love," Cohen said at the time.
He continued, "I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and I am sorry to hear that."
Cohen's latest comments come just days after Kim filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET show. "Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Kroy's lawyer, Marlys Berstrom, told ET.
Prior to the couple calling off their divorce, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL player were spotted attending church with four of their kids: twins Kaia and Kane, 9, Kash, 10, and Kroy Jagger "KJ" Biermann, 12.
Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, Kim's daughters from a previous relationship that Kroy adopted, were not present for the outing.
The former reality TV stars each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, and made a series of allegations against one another. The divorce proceedings set forth a custody battle, and a back-and-forth over child support and spousal support.
The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker claimed that his reality star wife has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleged that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. He also filed docs requesting court-appointed guardians for his and Kim's children.
In addition to relationship woes, the couple has also been dealing with financial problems. Earlier this year, the couple's Georgia mansion, which was in foreclosure, was taken off the auction block.
Since then, Kim has been sued over an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24, and Kroy has been accused of failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce.
Meanwhile, Kim claimed that she saw Kroy "smoking marijuana" and said that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.
For more on their relationship ups and downs, check out the links below.
