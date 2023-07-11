Kenya Moore is coming for Kim Zolciak after she praised her marriage to Kroy Biermann during her Real Housewives of Atlanta return on Sunday night. Zolciak filed and called off her divorce months after shooting the episode.

"One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth," Moore tweeted.

The mean tweet comes after Zolciak shaded Moore during a group dinner with Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu on the recent RHOA episode. After hearing Moore’s name, the Don’t Be Tardy alum said, "Uh, really? That b**ch is still alive?"

One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth #RHOAhttps://t.co/PHyZMpdIjZ — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

Moore called Zolciak’s remark "truly evil," tweeting, "I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA."

This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOAhttps://t.co/vZXXgAqp53 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

While chatting with the OG cast members, Zolciak said everything between her and Biermann was great.

"He saw me from afar and said, 'I just knew [you were The One] when I saw you,'" Zolciak told Whitfield, who introduced her to the former NFL player more than a decade ago. "We're still married, it's 11 years, so we’re doing great."

Five months after filming the dinner scene, Zolciak and the retired athlete both filed for divorce.

Then, just last week, Zolciak filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET show. "Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Biermann's lawyer, Marlys Berstrom, told ET.

The latest update comes just days after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL player were spotted attending church with four of their kids: twins Kaia and Kane, 9, Kash, 10, and Kroy Jagger "KJ" Biermann, 12. Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, Zolciak's daughters from a previous relationship that Kroy has adopted, were not present for the outing.

Prior to reversing their divorce, Biermann claimed that his reality TV star wife has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleged that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. He also filed docs requesting court-appointed guardians for his and Zolciak's children.

Zolciak and Biermann's relationship isn't the only drama for the couple at the moment, as they're also dealing with financial problems. Earlier this year, their Georgia mansion, which was in foreclosure, was taken off the auction block.

Since then, Zolciak has been sued over an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24, while Biermann has been accused of failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce.

For more on Zolciak and Biermann's relationship, fans can read ET's full timeline of their divorce proceedings.

