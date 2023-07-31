Kenya Moore is coming for Kim Zolciak again.

Moore was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside Sai De Silva, a new cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, and while playing a game where Moore had to be brutally honest about people Cohen brought up, she didn’t hold back when it came to Zolciak.

"Go the rehab, go to rehab," Moore said.

This isn’t the first time the 1993 Miss USA winner has spoken poorly about Zolciak. Earlier this month, she spoke out after Zolciak praised her marriage to Kroy Biermann during her Real Housewives of Atlanta return. Zolciak filed and called off her divorce months after shooting the episode.

"One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth," Moore tweeted.

The tweet came after Zolciak shaded Moore during a group dinner with Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu on the RHOA episode. After hearing Moore’s name, the Don’t Be Tardy alum said, "Uh, really? That b**ch is still alive?"

One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth #RHOAhttps://t.co/PHyZMpdIjZ — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

Moore called Zolciak’s remark "truly evil," tweeting, "I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA."

While chatting with the OG cast members, Zolciak said everything between her and Biermann was great.

"He saw me from afar and said, 'I just knew [you were The One] when I saw you,'" Zolciak told Whitfield, who introduced her to the former NFL player more than a decade ago. "We're still married, it's 11 years, so we’re doing great."

Five months after filming the dinner scene, Zolciak and the retired athlete both filed for divorce.

Then, Zolciak filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET show. "Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Biermann's lawyer, Marlys Berstrom, said at the time.

TMZ spoke to Moore before her WWHL appearance and she was much kinder to the "Tardy For The Party" singer when asked about Zolciak’s divorce and bodycam footage that came out which showed her former NFL husband claiming she had a gambling problem, after she alleged he suffered a brain injury from football.

"I wish them well. Divorce is hard but when people start to be super nasty like that it’s hard to witness, but I wish them well, they have kids," said Moore.

The reality star also touched on previously saying she thought Kim might be making up the divorce so she could get back on RHOA.

"With her, you just never know. That’s my honest opinion. Kim has lied on me many times so for her you just have to say you never can tell what the truth is."

