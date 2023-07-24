Kandi Burruss is confused by Kim Zolciak’s comments during her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 15.

During the most recent RHOA episode, Zolciak — who left the show after season 5 — and Sheree Whitfield sing a rendition of the former's 2009 hit "Tardy for the Party," which was co-written by Zolciak's GRAMMY-winning RHOA co-star, Burruss.

While talking with the women, Zolciak says that she and Burruss still have "beef."

Burruss appeared on the latest Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode alongside Erin Lichy, the new cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City and while discussing various topics about RHOA, the singer took time to address Zolciak’s comments when a fan called into the live show to ask for an update.

"What beef, girl? We don’t have any beef," Burruss said.

"You kind of do," chimed in host Andy Cohen.

"No, we don’t, because the last time I saw her she was extremely nice and she was acting like I was coming up to her. She was saying, 'Come on, girl, that was so long ago.' She was saying that to me and I was glad to reciprocate because I don’t have a wish to keep that going so I didn't understand when she got on the show and was like, 'Oh the beef.'"

In March 2013, Burruss sued Zolciak for copyright infringement and unpaid compensation for her work on the 2009 song, "Tardy to the Party."

The truth always prevails! 💃 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) October 12, 2013

While claiming to have co-written and produced the song, which was captured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Burruss was reportedly only paid $4,000 for her work and didn’t have a royalty agreement. The dance single ultimately sold 102,000 copies, according to the suit.

In October 2013, Zolciak took to Twitter to express her happiness over winning the case brought on by Burruss. "The truth always prevails," Zolciak wrote.

Zolciak’s return to reality TV also had Kenya Moore up in arms. Moore recently came for Zolciak after she praised her marriage to Kroy Biermann during her Real Housewives of Atlanta return. Zolciak filed and called off her divorce months after shooting the episode.

"One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth," Moore tweeted.

The tweet comes after Zolciak shaded Moore during a group dinner with Whitfield, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu on the recent RHOA episode. After hearing Moore’s name, the Don’t Be Tardy alum said, "Uh, really? That b**ch is still alive?"

Moore called Zolciak’s remark "truly evil," tweeting, "I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA."

While chatting with the OG cast members, Zolciak said everything between her and Biermann was great.

"He saw me from afar and said, 'I just knew [you were The One] when I saw you,'" Zolciak told Whitfield, who introduced her to the former NFL player more than a decade ago. "We're still married, it's 11 years, so we’re doing great."

Five months after filming the dinner scene, Zolciak and the retired athlete both filed for divorce.

Then, Zolciak filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET show. "Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Biermann's lawyer, Marlys Berstrom, told ET.

For more on Zolciak and Biermann's relationship, fans can read ET's full timeline.

