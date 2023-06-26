It’s been over eight years since Claudia Jordan left the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s not against coming back to the show.

On Sunday, ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke to Jordan on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the former reality star opened up about her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"I don’t watch Housewives anymore," Jordan admitted. "Once I wasn't on the show I watched it two more times. Some people go on there and they make it their entire life. It was a great experience and I still get love to this day, and I would definitely go back."

The 50-year-old model was on season 7 of the Bravo hit show, which aired from Nov. 9, 2014 to May 10, 2015.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

"I've done so many other things, and I'm really loving my time kind of popping in and out of The Breakfast Club in New York, films, producing and I wrote a stage play," Jordan shared.

Adding of possibly returning to the reality TV, "No one has called me or given me a nice contract as of late but I'm here for the coin."

Last year, when a fan on Instagram asked Jordan why she left Housewives, she gave an in-depth answer.

"Didn’t want to come back as a friend of the show and that was my only option if I wasn't going to share my relationship on the show," she wrote. "At the time the guy I was seeing had too much to lose going on there (super successful and known bit I kept it very private like usual) and good thing we didn’t go public on the show."

Sunday night's BET Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and was especially momentous since it celebrated 50 years of hip-hop throughout the live telecast. And, of course, music is a huge part of the night, with performances from the year's nominees, including Coco Jones, GloRilla, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert.

The night also featured a tribute in honor of Tina Turner performed by Patti LaBelle, several performances in tribute to hip-hop's subgenres, and a performance celebrating this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Busta Rhymes, honoring his 30-plus-year musical legacy.

When it comes to actual awards won; SZA and Beyoncé came out on top, winning three awards each, including tying for the Album of the Year Award. SZA also won for best Female R&B/Pop Artist and for Video of the Year for "Kill Bill," while Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" won both the Viewers Choice Award and the BET Her Award.

For more from the star-studded ceremony, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Karen Huger’s Wishing ‘Healing’ for Juan Dixon Amid Coppin State Controversy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'RHOA' Eva Marcille Shares Life Update After Filing for Divorce

'RHOP's Karen Huger on Juan Dixon's Coppin State Firing

Eva Longoria Open to a 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot: 'I Miss It'

What Jon Hamm Says His 'Real Housewives' Tagline Would Be (Exclusive)

'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Off After Gia Calls Out Joe for 'Lies'

Related Gallery