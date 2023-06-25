Taking life one day at a time. Eva Marcille is opening up about how she's doing in the wake of her split from Michael Sterling.

Marcille walked the carpet at the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about how she's been holding up and staying busy.

"Today's a good day, yeah, today's a good day," she shared with a smile. "Every day you gotta figure it out. Life lifes, but today's a good day, and my kids are good."

Marcille shares two sons -- Maverick, 3, and Michael Jr., 4, -- with Sterling, and is mom to 9-year-old daughter Marley, from a previous relationship.

"My babies are great, They're getting big! Too big," Marcille shared. "I want them to stay small! My daughter's tall... She's 9 now, she's doing algebra over the summer, I'm like, 'What is going on?!'"

On March 23, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from Michael Sterling after more than four years of marriage.

In court documents, obtained by ET, the reality star filed for divorce based on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken and that there are no prospects for reconciliation. She requested legal and primary custody of their children as well as child support.

Amid her marriage troubles, Marcille has been keeping busy. Following her RHOA departure in June 2020, Marcille starred in season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She's also set to appear on season 4 of the Housewives spinoff, which will premiere later this year.

"I have a great schedule, I have a great team, and uh honestly I keep God first," she said of how she manages all the projects and responsibilities on her plate. "I let him order my steps. He has plans for me that are way bigger, that are plans for me to do nothing but make me great, so I just follow where God's taking me."

As for her time at this year's BET Awards, Marcille said she was excited to see some of the night's big stars and influential legends.

"I'm excited to see everyone! I hear Master P is in the building tonight, he is a pioneer. He dared to dream so long ago and paved the way," she shared. "I remember Lil Wayne with fishnet wifebeaters on, back in the day, you know what I mean? And to see the mogul that Wayne has become, [and] you got to remember where he started ... it's amazing to see how much has happened."

The 2023 BET Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Check out the night's full list of big winners here!

