Eva Marcille Shares Her Candid Thoughts on Porsha Williams' Engagement (Exclusive)
Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams’ Engagement to a Married Man …
Taraji P. Henson Is Excited to Celebrate Achievements of Black W…
H.E.R. on Playing the Drums and Performing ‘Back of My Mind’ at …
Lil Nas X on His Red Carpet Costume Change, Pride Month and the …
Kandi Burruss Talks ‘Housewives’ Future and New ‘OLG’ Spinoff Sh…
Taraji P. Henson Says Her BET Awards Entrance Will 'Knock Your S…
Jennifer Hudson on the Pressure of Being Handpicked By Aretha Fr…
Sheryl Underwood Talks Possibly Adding ‘Some Testosterone’ to ‘T…
Kiely Williams Addresses 3LW and Cheetah Girls Drama and Potenti…
Kiely Williams Explains Vocal Effect That She Says Gave Her a Li…
Britney Spears Apologizes For 'Pretending' to Be OK, Rihanna Cov…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Nini and Miss Jenn Have a Touching Heart t…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Sharna Burgess Hopes to Be a Mom One Day as She and Brian Austin…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
Eva Marcille is being candid when it comes to her feelings on the recent Real Housewives of Atlanta drama.
The former peach-holder -- who announced her departure from the Bravo franchise after season 12 in June 2020 -- spoke with ET at the 2021 BET Awards about the controversial engagement of former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams, whose current fiancé Simon Guobadia was the husband of co-star Falynn.
The star confirmed her new romance on May 11, and he then revealed that he already popped the question after a month of dating. Porsha stressed that their romance is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.
RELATED: Porsha Williams Shares Wedding Details and Announces Book Release
"I don't like to think about it because that's not my situation, however, I love my husband and I would hate to be on either side of the situation," Marcille noted. "To be Porsha, engaged to a man who's still married or to be married to a man that you're estranged from that's engaged to another woman. So it's all quite funky to me, but as far as the Sterlings are concerned, we keep it very nice and mellow and mild around our home and my husband is a very simple guy, so we don't worry about that."
Marcille went on to liken the situation to "sloppy-joe," calling it "so messy."
Falynn has gone on the record to state that she doesn't blame her former co-star for her and Guobadia's divorce.
During an emotional interview with Adam Newell earlier this month, the model said that "no one has that power over my life, my husband's life and our marriage. However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He's to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Whatever came after that. I'm not saying it was right. I'm not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I."
For more on this year's BET Awards, check out the video below. See the complete winners list here!
RELATED CONTENT
2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2021 BET Awards Are Tonight! How to Watch, Nominees and More