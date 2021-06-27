Eva Marcille is being candid when it comes to her feelings on the recent Real Housewives of Atlanta drama.

The former peach-holder -- who announced her departure from the Bravo franchise after season 12 in June 2020 -- spoke with ET at the 2021 BET Awards about the controversial engagement of former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams, whose current fiancé Simon Guobadia was the husband of co-star Falynn.

The star confirmed her new romance on May 11, and he then revealed that he already popped the question after a month of dating. Porsha stressed that their romance is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.

RELATED: Porsha Williams Shares Wedding Details and Announces Book Release

"I don't like to think about it because that's not my situation, however, I love my husband and I would hate to be on either side of the situation," Marcille noted. "To be Porsha, engaged to a man who's still married or to be married to a man that you're estranged from that's engaged to another woman. So it's all quite funky to me, but as far as the Sterlings are concerned, we keep it very nice and mellow and mild around our home and my husband is a very simple guy, so we don't worry about that."

Marcille went on to liken the situation to "sloppy-joe," calling it "so messy."

Falynn has gone on the record to state that she doesn't blame her former co-star for her and Guobadia's divorce.

During an emotional interview with Adam Newell earlier this month, the model said that "no one has that power over my life, my husband's life and our marriage. However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He's to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Whatever came after that. I'm not saying it was right. I'm not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I."

For more on this year's BET Awards, check out the video below. See the complete winners list here!

RELATED CONTENT

2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

2021 BET Awards: Arrivals

The 2021 BET Awards Are Tonight! How to Watch, Nominees and More

Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out After Porsha Williams Announces Engagement to Her Ex Simon This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery