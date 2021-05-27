If anyone thought Porsha Williams would opt for something low-key for her upcoming nuptials, she would like them to know they're very wrong!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she's planning not one but three wedding ceremonies when she and fiancé Simon Guobadia tie the knot. The reality star explained that Simon gave her the reigns to planning the ceremonies during an episode of Dish Nation.

"[Simon's] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we'll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country," Porsha told co-hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd. "He did say, 'Oh babe, it's OK. Just do whatever you want. It's your day.'"

Porsha posted the clip to her Instagram page, calling out all the backlash and rumors that have surfaced since she revealed her whirlwind romance. "Three wedding and a funeral for the haters 🎉❤️😘 @dishnation," she cheekily captioned the video.

The star confirmed her romance with her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's ex on May 11, and he then revealed that he already popped the question after a month of dating. Porsha stressed that their romance is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.

But a wedding extravaganza isn't the only thing Porsha is celebrating. Later that same day, the mother of one announced that her long-awaited book, The Pursuit of Porsha, will drop this November.

"You may know my story, but you don’t know my WHOLE story. Spotlights leave some things in the shadow. Soundbites, headlines, and rumors share only what sells. But there is so much more. And I finally get to share it with you IN MY BOOK," she wrote in her announcement post on Instagram.

"Inside, I take you back to the beginning, long before the television cameras came my way. Growing up, finding faith, looking for love, searching for happiness… I get real about it all to give you a first-hand look at how I grew into my power and purpose… and to help you to find your purpose too."

The Pursuit of Porsha will tell her intimate life story as she shares difficult memories and private tragic experiences, from secrets buried deep in her childhood to financial woes that have shaped her own experiences as a mother and business owner.

Simon wrote a post after Porsha's announcement, sharing that he's "very proud" to share his fiancée's book cover with his fans. His caption reads: "Porsha has taken the time to share her vulnerability with us and then some. It takes tremendous courage to travel this road in a very public way. This is one of many character traits I find endearing about Porsha. Hope you find the time to purchase a copy and read. We all can learn from each other’s life journey."

The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose will be available for purchase on Nov. 16.

