Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Falynn Guobadia is breaking her silence following co-star Porsha Williams' engagement to her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia. ET received a statement from Falynn's rep on Tuesday, thanking fans for their support.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," the statement reads. "Sending positivity to all of you. Sincerely, Falynn."

The model and reality TV star also took to Instagram to echo the same sentiment following Monday night's news.

Falynn announced her split from Simon in April, sharing, "After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways."

Romance rumors linking Porsha and Simon reached a fever pitch on Sunday when Porsha shared snapshots from a festive Mother's Day gathering, where she posed with Simon and her ex fiancé, Dennis, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar.

On Monday, Porsha took to Instagram and confirmed her romance with Simon, who later revealed that he had already popped the question after a month of dating. Porsha stressed that their romance is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce, and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.

Porsha has since turned off the comments on her Instagram post. Not surprisingly, a few Bravo stars had reactions to the shocking turn of events, including former RHOA star NeNe Leakes.

"I didn't watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh sh** 😳 😳 now i see what y'all saying! OUCH," Leakes tweeted.

But she later softened her stance, tweeting, "Reading is fundamental. I posted a comment and didn't really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don't know any details."

I didn’t watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh shit😳😳 now i see what y’all saying! OUCH — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2021

Reading is fundamental. I posted a comment and didn’t really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don’t know any details — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2021

RHOA's Kenya Moore appeared to react by tweeting a video of Nicki Minaj exclaiming, "Did I lie? Did I lie?"

As for Simon, he shared that he knew he wanted to get married again after his split from Falynn, but "did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon."

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," he wrote. "We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered."

