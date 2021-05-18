Porsha Williams is shutting down rumors that she's pregnant. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her recent engagement to Simon Guobadia on Dish Nation, where she addressed the speculation that the couple were having a "shotgun wedding."

"I'm not pregnant," Porsha said after her co-host, Gary Hayes, asked about an Instagram photo of her showing off her ring in a red form-fitting bodysuit.

"Is this what you want, Gary? I'm not pregnant," she continued. "This is not a shotgun wedding."

Porsha went on to describe the magical moment that Simon, the estranged husband of her RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia, proposed ahead of Mother's Day weekend. Porsha later shared the moment on Instagram, revealing that her ex fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was there and supports their engagement.

"Dennis and myself and Simon -- my fiancé -- were sitting there, and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing," she recounted. "I was like, 'Let's seal this moment with a picture and we posted it.' And then I woke up and I was like, 'What's happening? Why is everybody going crazy?'"

Despite the social media backlash, Porsha went on to defend their relationship, telling her co-hosts that she's happy and in love.

"I've been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers, and I wasn't going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face," she said.

After Porsha confirmed their relationship, Simon took to his own account to reveal that he popped the question.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some," Simon captioned his post, showing off Porsha's giant new diamond ring. "We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."

Simon is currently in the middle of a divorce from Falynn, who was previously billed as Porsha's "friend" on the reality TV series.

Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out After Porsha Williams Announces Engagement to Her Ex Simon



