2023 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

It's culture's biggest night! Some of the biggest names in music, television, film and sports have turned out for the 2023 BET Awards and are ready to celebrate Black excellence.
With a list of nominees stacked with heavy hitters like Drake, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Angela Bassett, LeBron James and more, it's hard to pick your favorite. But someone has to take the trophy home, and ET is keeping track of the night's winners.
This year's list of nominees is led by Drake, who scored the prize of most nominated with seven nods, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems.
GloRilla reigns as the most nominated woman of the night with six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life's Great and Video of the Year for "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B.
Sunday night's show returns to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and is especially momentous since it's celebrating 50 years of hip-hop throughout the live telecast. And, of course, music is a huge part of the night, with performances from the year's nominees, including Coco Jones, GloRilla, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert.
The night also features a star-studded tribute in honor of Tina Turner, several performances in tribute to hip-hop's subgenres, and a performance celebrating this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Busta Rhymes, honoring his 30-plus-year musical legacy.
Check out the full list of winners below, which ET will be updating throughout the night, with winners marked in bold.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Anyways, Life's Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
SOS, SZA
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
BEST COLLABORATION
"Big Energy (Remix)," Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
"Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
"Call Me Every Day," Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
"Can't Stop Won't Stop," King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
"Creepin'," Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Hitkidd & GloRilla
"Tomorrow 2," GloRilla & Cardi B
"Wait For U," Future Feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto -- **WINNER!
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"We (Warm Embrace)," Chris Brown
"2 Million Up," Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy
"First Class," Harlow
"Kill Bill," SZA
"Tomorrow 2," GloRilla & Cardi B
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor -- **WINNER!
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ambré
Coco Jones -- **WINNER!
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"Bless Me," Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
"Finished (Live)," Tamela Mann
"I've Got Joy," CeCe Winans
"Kingdom," Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
"New," Tye Tribbett
"One Moment From Glory," Yolanda Adams
"The Better Benediction (Pt.2)," PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Feat 21 Savage
"Kill Bill," SZA
"Last Last," Burna Boy
"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
"Wait For U," Future Feat. Drake & Tems
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET HER
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé -- **WINNER!
"Her," Megan Thee Stallion
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
"Players," Coi Leray
"Special," Lizzo
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
BEST ACTOR
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
