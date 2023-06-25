Simply the best. On Sunday night, Patti LaBelle paid tribute to her late friend and musical icon, Tina Turner, with a soul-stirring performance during the BET Awards.

LaBelle took the stage to honor the incomparable Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, showcasing her incredible talent and capturing the essence of Turner's unparalleled legacy.

The BET Awards audience was treated to LaBelle's performance of Turner's hit, "The Best."

LaBelle spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage after her performance, and opened up about why it was so important for her to honor Turner at the event, and what it meant to her.

"It meant no matter what voice I'm in -- I'm hoarse, I have a cold -- but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, 'cause she's simply the best," LaBelle said, as she got a bit emotional thinking about the late icon. "So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best."

Turner died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, last month. She was 83.

Turner's rep confirmed the sad news in a statement to ET and reflected on the "Proud Mary" singer's unique legacy and the impact she made on rock music.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read.

"Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist. With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations," the statement continued. "Global hits like 'What's Love Got To Do With it,' 'Private Dancer' and 'The Best,' more than 180 million albums sold, 12 GRAMMY Awards and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world are just part of her unique legacy."

Oprah Winfrey; Beyonce; Cher; Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It; Diana Ross; President Barack Obama; Dolly Parton; Mick Jagger; and more stars remembered the music icon.

And on May 25, BET paid tribute to the singer with an exclusive Entertainment Tonight news special, BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life and Legacy.

The one-hour special featured over 40 years of archival footage from ET's vault and highlights from more than 30 interviews with 12-time GRAMMY winner and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Turner at various stages of her life as she reflects on her career. It also recounts definitive moments in Turner's life, including how she didn't think her 1984 best-selling single, "What's Love Got to Do With It," would become a worldwide hit, her dream of becoming an actor and never giving up on finding true love.

Turner is survived by her husband, German music executive Erwin Bach, whom she married in 2013, and adopted sons Michael and Ike Jr. Her sons, Ronnie Turner and Craig Turner, died in December 2022 and July 2018, respectively.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Turner, Legendary Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Dead at 83

BET and ET Team Up for Special Tina Turner Tribute Airing Tonight

Tina Turner Dead at 83: Dolly Parton, Mick Jagger and More Pay Tribute

Watch Beyoncé Pay Tribute to Tina Turner at Renaissance Tour in Paris

Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery