As the world mourns the death of rock 'n' roll legend Tina Turner, ET is taking a look back at her longstanding love with her second husband, Erwin Bach.

Turner and Bach, a German music executive, met in 1985 when he picked her up from the airport ahead of a concert. From their European meet-cute to tying the knot almost 30 years later, Turner and Bach were married up until her death on May 24.

In a statement to ET, the singer's rep said Turner died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Honoring the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's love story, keep reading for a full timeline of Turner and Bach's "love at first sight" relationship.

1985: Bach Picks Turner Up From the Airport

Turner first met Bach when he was assigned to pick her up from the airport in Germany ahead of her concert. At the time, the EMI music exec was 30 years old while Turner was 47.

In a documentary interview with Oprah Winfrey, Oprah's Next Chapter, Turner described meeting Bach as "love at first sight."

"He had the prettiest face. You could not miss it. It was like saying, 'Where did he come from?' He was really that good looking. My heart went bu-bum. It means that a soul has met. My hands were shaking," Turner said.

1985: Turner Invites Bach to Visit Her

After their initial meeting, Turner made her budding romance with Bach a reality by inviting him to visit her back home in the States. In Winfrey's documentary, Turner says she propositioned Bach. "When you come to L.A., I want you to make love to me. He looked at me like he didn't believe what he was hearing," Turner recalled.

Photo by Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Bach first visited Turner in Nashville, before the duo had their rendezvous in Los Angeles. Turner remembered her first impressions of Bach, saying, "He was so different. So laid back. So comfortable. So unpretentious."

1989: The First Proposal

In the documentary, Turner shared that Bach first proposed to her around the time of her 50th birthday party in 1989 -- however, she didn't have an answer for him, at the time.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Looking back, Turner recalled, "I said, 'I don't have an answer.' It wasn't yes, it wasn't no."

After surviving an abusive relationship with her first husband, Ike Turner, she was weary about jumping into another marriage. She told Winfrey, "Marriage says ownership. I didn't want that 'my' anything, anymore. I had enough of that."

1995: Turner and Bach Move to Switzerland

In the mid-'90s, Turner and Bach decided to make Zurich, Switzerland, their full-time home. The couple lived together in the Küsnacht suburb up until Turner's death.

2009: Turner Retires

In 2009, Turner officially ended her career as a touring artist. The "Proud Mary" singer went out on the highest of notes, performing a 50th Anniversary Tour that spanned for six months, with 90 dates.

Her final concert was on May 5, 2009 in Sheffield, England.

In her memoir, My Love Story, Turner reflected on returning to Switzerland with Bach after ending her tour. "I knew this was it. I got up the next morning, didn't see anybody, and boarded the plane with Erwin. I sat there, still, calm, resolute. I took a deep breath and told myself, 'I'm not going back,'" she wrote.

2013: Turner and Bach Get Married

After 27 years of being in a relationship, Turner and Bach got married in 2013. The nuptials took place at their estate in Switzerland with over 200 friends and family members in attendance.

Turner walked down the aisle to the song "All for Love," performed by Bryan Adams.

Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Reflecting on her wedding day, Turner said, "I wanted to be the best I could be. I wanted my garden and my guests to be the best they could be. And they were."

2017: Bach Donates a Kidney to Turner

In 2017, Turner and Bach put the "in sickness and in health" part of their vows to the test. Turner had been diagnosed with kidney cancer the year before and faced two options for treatment -- regular dialysis or a kidney transplant.

In her memoir, Turner recalls being shocked by Bach's offer to donate one of his kidneys to her for transplant. "He said he didn't want another woman, or another life," she wrote. "Then he shocked me. He said he wanted to give me one of his kidneys."

2018: Broadway Date Night

After both Turner and Bach recovered from the kidney transplant surgeries, the pair attended the opening night of the Broadway musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, based on her life and discography. The couple was photographed in November 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

2023: Turner Dies at Age 83

On May 24, Turner died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Turner's verified Instagram account also posted a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

