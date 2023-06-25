2023 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!

Some of the biggest names in music came out for the 2023 BET Awards, and fans got a chance to see their favorites perform the hottest hits on the charts right now.

Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers from newcomers and veterans alike. Nominees Coco Jones and GloRilla took the stage to perform some of their recent hits, along with hitmakers Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert.

Other performances from the full range of hip-hop subgenres include 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid 'N Play, MC Lyte, Percy "Master P" Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.

Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and more took the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes and his 30-plus-year musical legacy.

ET is following along throughout the night to share every star-studded and showstopping set. Check out all the epic performances from Sunday's star-studded BET Awards below.

Lil Uzi Vert Opens the Show

BET Honors 50 Years of Hip Hop With The Sugarhill Gang, Mc Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane

Latto Breaks "Out Put It On Da Floor"

Coco Jones Brings Brings Out the Big Vocal Showcase

Davido Takes Us for a Journey

Offset and Quavo Reunite to Honor Takeoff

Quavo and Offset reunite at the #BETAwards for a performance honoring the late Takeoff: pic.twitter.com/3MWgL6XrqI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

Trina Joins Tricky Daddy and Uncle Luke

Trap Music Pioneers The Ying Yang Twins, Chief Keef, and Bobby Shrumda Bring the House Down

Doechii & Trillville Deliver "Booty Drop," & "What It Is/ Some Cut!" Mash-Up

GloRilla Heats Up the Stage in the Spotlight

'90s Hip Hop Represented by Redman, Erick Sermon & Keith Murray

Kid Capri Brings Out Mad Lion, Patra, Doug E. Fresh & Lil' Vicious

Mad Skillz Shares His "Message"

Ice Spice Makes Her BET Awards Debut in a Big Way

Warren G, Yo-Yo, YG, & Tyga Celenbrate West Coast Artistry

The 2023 BET Awards kicked off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Check out the night's full list of big winners here!

RELATED CONTENT:

GloRilla, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert and More to Perform at 2023 BET Awards

BET Awards 2023: Drake and GloRilla Lead the Pack With Most Noms

2022 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

BET Awards 2022: Must-See Moments of the Night This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery