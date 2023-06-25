2023 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!
Some of the biggest names in music came out for the 2023 BET Awards, and fans got a chance to see their favorites perform the hottest hits on the charts right now.
Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers from newcomers and veterans alike. Nominees Coco Jones and GloRilla took the stage to perform some of their recent hits, along with hitmakers Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert.
Other performances from the full range of hip-hop subgenres include 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid 'N Play, MC Lyte, Percy "Master P" Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.
Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and more took the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes and his 30-plus-year musical legacy.
ET is following along throughout the night to share every star-studded and showstopping set. Check out all the epic performances from Sunday's star-studded BET Awards below.
Lil Uzi Vert Opens the Show
BET Honors 50 Years of Hip Hop With The Sugarhill Gang, Mc Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane
Latto Breaks "Out Put It On Da Floor"
Coco Jones Brings Brings Out the Big Vocal Showcase
Davido Takes Us for a Journey
Offset and Quavo Reunite to Honor Takeoff
Trina Joins Tricky Daddy and Uncle Luke
Trap Music Pioneers The Ying Yang Twins, Chief Keef, and Bobby Shrumda Bring the House Down
Doechii & Trillville Deliver "Booty Drop," & "What It Is/ Some Cut!" Mash-Up
GloRilla Heats Up the Stage in the Spotlight
'90s Hip Hop Represented by Redman, Erick Sermon & Keith Murray
Kid Capri Brings Out Mad Lion, Patra, Doug E. Fresh & Lil' Vicious
Mad Skillz Shares His "Message"
Ice Spice Makes Her BET Awards Debut in a Big Way
Warren G, Yo-Yo, YG, & Tyga Celenbrate West Coast Artistry
The 2023 BET Awards kicked off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Check out the night's full list of big winners here!
RELATED CONTENT:
GloRilla, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert and More to Perform at 2023 BET Awards
BET Awards 2023: Drake and GloRilla Lead the Pack With Most Noms
2022 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List