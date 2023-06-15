The 2023 BET Awards are set to feature a slate of star-studded performances!

BET announced the first slate of stars taking the stage during "Culture's Biggest Night" on Thursday, revealing that the non-stop hip-hop party will span 50 years of the genre. 2023 nominees Coco Jones and GloRilla will take the stage to perform some of their recent hits, along with hitmakers Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert.

Other performances from the full range of hip-hop subgenres include 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid 'N Play, MC Lyte, Percy "Master P" Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.

"We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region," said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy in a press release. "From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact."

"This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture," she continued. "Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop's rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future."

This year's list of nominees is led by Drake, who scored seven nods, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems.

GloRilla reigns as the most nominated woman of the night with six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life's Great and Video of the Year for "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B.

21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each, followed by Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA with four nominations each.

The 2023 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on BET.

RELATED CONTENT:

BET Awards 2023: Drake and GloRilla Lead the Pack With Most Noms

Diddy Thanks Yung Miami for Support During BET Awards

BET Awards 2022: Must-See Moments of the Night

Ashanti Says She and Ja Rule Will 'Carve Out the Time' for New Music Together (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery