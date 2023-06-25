Sunday night's BET Awards promised a non-stop party paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and they delivered!

"We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region," said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, ahead of the night in a press release. "From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact."

"This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture," she continued. "Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip-Hop's rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future."

Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers from newcomers and veterans alike, from the West Coast to the East Coast.

ET is following along throughout the night to share all the nostalgic tributes to the world-changing genre. Check out all the epic performances from Sunday's star-studded BET Awards below, as well as the other performances that shook the table throughout the night.

The Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane Kick Off the Night's 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration

Trick Daddy, Trina, and Uncle Luke Take the Stage to Represent the 'Dirty South's Hip Hop Greats

Meanwhile, this year's list of nominees was led by Drake, who scored seven nods, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems.

GloRilla reigned as the most nominated woman of the night with six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life's Great and Video of the Year for "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B.

21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each, followed by Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA with four nominations each.

The 2023 BET Awards kicked off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Check out the night's full list of big winners here!

