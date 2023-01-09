The wives are back in the 'Ex-Wives' club! Peacock announced on Monday that a second installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club will premiere later this year. The new set of episodes will mark the streamer's fourth season of the RHUGT franchise.

The upcoming season will feature a trip to Marrakech, Morocco, and stars Ex-Wives Club alumni Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, and Vicki Gunvalson. This season, they'll be joined by Ultimate Girls Trip newcomers Camille Grammer Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi.

Brandi Glanville Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Alex McCord Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gretchen Rossi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camille Grammer Meyer Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Vicki Gunvalson Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

Caroline Manzo Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Eva Marcille Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The show will be Alex McCord's first appearance on television in over a decade -- she moved to Australia after being let go from The Real Housewives of New York City in 2011.

The cast also features several of Bravo's famous feuds. Vicki and Gretchen have heated history left over from The Real Housewives of Orange County, as do Brandi and Camille from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Fans will also remember Marcille and Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Season 3 of TRHUGT premiers this spring on Peacock. The series, shot in Thailand, features Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives Of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams is also joining the cast.

Season 4 will follow -- a premiere date will be announced at a later date. Learn more at www.PeacockTV.com.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett on How ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Challenged Her Marriage (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diana Jenkins Exits 'RHOBH' After One Season: Here's Why

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

Lisa Rinna Exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons

Related Gallery