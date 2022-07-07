The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is taking their drama on vacation once more, and now we know which cast members are officially filming the third season this summer! ET has learned that duos from several of the famed reality series' franchises will be ditching their home cities and heading on the Girls Trip.

The current cast includes Real Housewives of New York stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer, Real Housewives Of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and last but not least, Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

While this cast has been widely speculated on fan accounts, it was RHOM star Alexia Echevarria who reposted a photo of the potential lineup that seemingly confirmed the news to fans. The post stated, "RHUGT Season 3 begins filming July 17. Can't wait to see my Queens of Miami on the newest installment of Ultimate Girls Trip." The post went on to gush that Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton "are going to be so epic on this!"

Alexia Echevarria Instagram

It is not currently confirmed where exactly the Housewives will be headed for season three, however, the reality rumor mill seems to think the women are headed to Thailand -- though that is just speculation.

For more of your favorite Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip content, season 2 — the Ex-Wives Club — is currently streaming on Peacock, with new episodes debuting on Thursday.

