Any time Bravo's most unforgettable Real Housewives jet away from their respective cities to mix and mingle during luxurious vacations, it's sure to be an over-the-top affair. If seasons 1 and 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip left you wanting more, it's time to get packing.

Coming back with a new all-star cast, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 is moving out of Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor and taking the drama to lush and beautiful Thailand. Eight past and present members of The Real Housewives franchise will collide when the reality TV juggernaut series premieres Thursday, March 23 on Peacock.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will feature eight beloved — or be-loathed —Housewives, including Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

We can rely on these housewives to bring the theatrics we know and love from their respective series. There is fighting and yelling over the dinner table, paranoia, a scary visit to the emergency room and so much more. With so much going on, we can't wait to start streaming.

How to watch The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

Season 3 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Beginning on March 23, the first three episodes will be available to watch, with additional episodes landing weekly on Thursays. Plans for this streaming service start at 4.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month to watch without ads.

How to catch up on previous The Real Housewives seasons

The Real Housewives event is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Want more drama from your favorite Real Housewives? You can also catch up on past seasons of the cult-favorite franchise on the streaming platform, including the first two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

You can also sign up for a free Peacock account, which doesn't cost a thing, but you won’t have access to the full library of content, instead, you can only watch select movies and shows.

