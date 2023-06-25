The Real Housewives of Potomac fans have a lot to catch up on when the Bravo series returns for its eighth season. ET spoke with series star Karen Huger on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards, where she shared a little about what viewers can expect when RHOP premieres.

Season 7 of the series ended on a rocky note for many of the castmates. That reunion featured some heated conversations between Candiace Dillard Bassett, her husband, Chris Bassett, and Gizelle Bryant, as well as a tacked-on interview segment with Robyn Dixon, after she and Gizelle revealed on their Reasonably Shady podcast that Robyn's husband, Juan, had engaged in some inappropriate behavior with a woman online.

Robyn's life took another hit when Juan reportedly lost his job as head basketball coach at Coppin State University amid an ongoing lawsuit. According to CBS Sports, the last of Juan's six-season tenure was "marred" by a lawsuit filed against the school alleging that an assistant coach on Juan's staff, Lucian Brownlee, sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself, as reported by The Baltimore Sun. Brownlee is no longer listed in Coppin State's athletics staff directory.

Karen tells ET's Kevin Frazier that, despite speculation that Robyn wouldn't return for another season amid her family's controversies, the mother of two has joined her castmates in filming for the upcoming season.

"Robyn made it back and the show is great. The girls are, per usual, messy as heck," she shares. "Always loving to come for the Grande Dame as they so charmingly call me but won't call themselves that too. But, you know, it's a great show, it's been a great opportunity, and this year, you'll see a little Dame -- the brand from the Grande Dame -- expand in such a way that it's a powerful Black moment."

When it comes to Robyn and Juan specifically, the businesswoman said that although she likes to stay out of legal matters, her heart goes out to the former player.

"I try to stay out of legal matters, you know, I'm not immune to it, and I stood by my husband through those matters. But I'm a praying woman, and I wish [Juan] well in that arena but also, my heart goes out to the young man," Karen adds. "And that is why it's in court and we're gonna wait [to see] what they have to say. I don't know but I'm wishing everyone the best and healing from this because I'm a mama bear. Whatever I do, kids are number one and trusting our children's institutions to educate them and have people around them be trusted it's very important."

When ET spoke with Huger's costar Candiace back in March, the singer said she was "really sad" for the Dixon family.

"I was really disappointed, but that was the way things went for her. ... Maybe she knew it was going to go that way, and he was ultimately going to lose his job, but she presented it to us in a much different way," she confessed. "So, for me, I was very stunned, and for her children, very hurt, and I do still wish them well and I pray this does not have long-lasting effects on his career and on their reputation because it's intense."

According to Candiace, Robyn hadn't replied to any of her attempts to talk. Meanwhile, Gizelle's been speaking on Robyn's behalf a bit in her interviews promoting Ultimate Girls Trip, telling reporters she didn't bring up Juan's supposed Instagram infidelity on the show because she simply "forgot" it happened.

Candiace joked that the Potomac cast needs "therapy together" before they jumped back into filming. She shared that she hopes they find "sisterhood" again with the group, much like she did with the women of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Back on the red carpet, Karen shares her excitement for joining culture's "biggest night," telling ET that the night is a perfect example of Black excellence.

"My kids were the ones that kept me cool -- I'm a Luther [Vandeross] girl, you know -- but my 25-year-old daughter and my son were like, 'Mom, this is where it's happening,'" she shares. "So I know a little bop here and there, but I'm basically just looking at this moment as the time has come [to celebrate] Black excellence and hip-hop. It's international."

The reality star continues, "We have to take full credit for what it is that we do and we've done it well, so here we stand tonight. And I'm honored to be here, my children insisted that I be here because they are busy and I'm representing my kids [who] love hip-hop as do I."

The BET Awards is in full swing! Be sure to keep up with ET's winner's list throughout the night.

