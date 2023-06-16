During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Eva Longoria, who was there to promote her feature directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, shared her thoughts about a potential reboot of the hit primetime soap, Desperate Housewives, and where her character, Gabrielle Solis, might be today.

When asked by a fan if she would ever join a revival of the series, Longoria said, "I would be the first to sign up."

"I mean, I love [it]. I miss Gabby. But I think I'd be the only one to sign up," she continued, before Cohen noted that "everyone else has kind of moved on."

"Yes. But, also [showrunner] Marc Cherry, he says, 'I fully mined those characters.' We used to, back in the day, we used to shoot 24 episodes a season and we did that for eight years. We fully mined those characters," Longoria explained, before quipping, "There was nobody left on the street for me to sleep with. I slept with everybody."

Created and executive produced by Cherry, Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons, from 2004 to 2012, on ABC. In addition to starring Longoria as Gabrielle, the main ensemble included Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer, Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo and Marcia Cross as Bree Van de Kamp.

The supporting cast featured Nicollette Sheridan as Edie Britt, Dana Delany as Katherine Mayfair and Vanessa Williams as Renee Perry while Brenda Strong narrated the series as the dead neighbor Mary Alice Young.

When it came to Gabrielle, she was a model-turned-housewife who moved to Wisteria Lane with her husband, Carlos Solis (Ricardo Antonio Chavira). And in season 1, she famously had an affair with local teenage gardener John Rowland (Jesse Metcalfe).

As for where her character might be now, especially if Desperate Housewives was rebooted today, Longoria said, "Gabby would be an influencer, for sure. She'd be an Instagrammer."

While speaking to ET just days prior to appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Longoria spoke at length about her time on Desperate Housewives and how much she misses it now.

"I love that show so much, I miss my time on the show… I miss Gabby. I miss being Gabby; she was so fun, and she said and did things I wish I could say and do," the 48-year-old said, before recalling how she would be "pinching myself" over what she got to do on the series.

And although she said she would be the first to sign up for a reboot, Longoria doesn't think it could actually happen, or at least do what it did when it first ran nearly 20 years prior.

"I don't know if we could do the show today. I think we'd get canceled," she said, explaining that they would be "canceled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don't know where these ladies would be now in their life."

By the end of its run, "It was like, 'What else? What other stories could we possibly tell [with] these women?' And so that's Marc's big, big thing; he's like, 'Why now?' He doesn't want to reboot just to reboot," she continued.

