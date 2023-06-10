Talk about a flamin' hot reunion! Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe did exactly that Friday night when the former Desperate Housewives co-stars reunited at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Flamin' Hot.

Longoria, 48, and Metcalfe, 44, hugged it out and chatted like old pals on the red carpet before continuing Longoria's big night. The former co-stars, of course, were responsible for spinning heads across the country with their steamy interactions as lovers Gabrielle Solis and John Rowland, who played her teen gardener. Metcalfe was main cast member in season 1 and had recurring and special guest roles until season 6.

Metcalfe took to Instagram and shared a photo from the red carpet and captioned it, "So happy for this gratuitous, talented, beautiful woman! Well done, @evalongoria👏👏 #FlamingHot 🔥🔥."

It's not often fans get to see them reunite, but they've always supported each other throughout the years. Metcalfe spoke to that just a couple of years ago.

"We don't stay in that close in contact but whenever we see each other it's like not a day has gone by since we've seen each other," Metcalfe told Hello! back in October 2020. "She's always been a very supportive and loving friend."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe have a #DesperateHousewives reunion at the #FlaminHot Los Angeles premiere pic.twitter.com/u6ihsBolj4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2023

Metcalfe was among the stars supporting Longoria, who makes her directorial debut in the film based on the memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, which tells the story of Richard Montañez, a former janitor at Frito-Lay who claims to have invented the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

"This story resonated with me because this story is my story," the actress and producer says of her new biopic, Flamin' Hot, in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette. "Not the desire to have more, but to be more."

"It's not just being the underdog, or a rags-to-riches story," she continued of her film, available now on Hulu and Disney+. "This is a story about when people underestimate you -- not only as a person, but as a community."

