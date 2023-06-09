For her feature directorial debut, Eva Longoria picked a story that hits close to home.

"This story resonated with me because this story is my story," the actress and producer says of her new biopic, Flamin' Hot, in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette. "Not the desire to have more, but to be more."

Flamin' Hot, based on the memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, tells the story of Richard Montañez, a former janitor at Frito-Lay who claims to have invented the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

"It's not just being the underdog, or a rags-to-riches story," Longoria explains of her film, out on Hulu and Disney+ today. "This is a story about when people underestimate you -- not only as a person, but as a community."

Montañez's claims have been disputed in recent years. However, for Longoria, his story was still an important one to be told -- not just for its inspirational value, but for the way it demonstrates the importance of diversity and representation at the corporate level. Whether or not Montañez was the sole inventor of the product, he maintains that he was instrumental in pushing the company to market spicier products for the Latino market.

"This has been the best filming experience of my life," Longoria raves. "Because what we're shooting, the story that we're telling is so important."

As a Mexican-American, Longoria admits that she didn't grow up knowing stories like Montañez's, and was moved to assemble the best team possible to bring his inspirational drive to the screen.

"Everybody read the script and said, 'Oh my god, I need to do this film,'" she continues. "That's what I wanted to surround myself with -- people who have the same energy and passion as I did to make a very special film that has never been done before."

And her cast was just as passionate, with Jesse Garcia, who plays Montañez, describing Longoria as a "warrior."

"She's just a force," he adds. "There's no way this movie could have been made without her."

Flamin' Hot is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Flamin' Hot' Eva Longoria's Directorial Debut

Eva Longoria Shares How 'Flamin' Hot' Was a Family Affair

Eva Longoria Talks Flamin' Hot Cheetos Movie Challenges

Eva Longoria Is 'a Sad Mexican Mother’ Because Her Son Isn't Into This One Thing (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery