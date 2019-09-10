Felicity Huffman is receiving support from her friends and family amid her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry opened up about Huffman's generosity and kindness in a letter penned in support of her request for a year of probation in lieu of the month of jail time prosecutors are asking for. In Cherry's letter to the judge, obtained by ET, the TV writer and producer recalled one instance that showed Huffman's insecurities while on the ABC dramedy.

"When our show was picked up, we flew the cast to a press event in NY. Felicity and her cast members (Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, and Nicollette Sheridan) were swarmed by photographers,” Cherry detailed. "Every woman was dolled up to the nines and for the first time, Felicity started to feel insecure about her appearance."

He then explained that everyone was commenting on how "extraordinarily beautiful the cast was" and how the other "actresses had all been models before they'd been actresses" or had previously played "sexy vamps."

"Felicity was the only one who hadn't," he continued. "After the event feeling self-conscious, Felicity called her husband, character actor William H. Macy, and said to him somewhat tearfully, 'I feel like the ugliest one in the room.' Bill's response? 'I always feel like I’m the ugliest one in the room.'"

"He made Felicity laugh and see the ridiculousness of her insecurity. She told me, 'That’s the last time I ever worried about comparing myself to my costars,'" he penned.

Additionally, Cherry also recalled how there was a "problematic cast member" on Desperate Housewives and how Huffman was always polite, despite the person's attitude.

"She was a big star with some big behavioral problems," he wrote without naming names. "Everyone tried their darndest to get along with this woman over the course of the show. It was impossible. And things went from bad to worse."

Even after the actress decided she would "no longer speak to her fellow cast members" during the show's seventh season, he wrote, "Felicity still insisted on saying, ‘Good morning’ to this actress, even though she knew she wouldn’t get a response. I found out about this and asked Felicity about it. She smiled and said, 'Just because that woman’s determined to be rude, doesn’t mean she can keep me from being polite.'"

Cherry isn't the only Desperate Housewives member to pen a letter of support. Eva Longoria also detailed her close friendship with the actress, and how she helped her while on set.

"I was new to the business and industry as a whole. Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing," Longoria expressed in a letter also obtained by ET, adding that she could "always count on Felicity."

She also explained how there was a time where she was "bullied at work by a co-worker." "I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture," she wrote. "Until one day, Felicity told the bully 'enough' and it all stopped…I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn't for the friendship of Felicity."

On Friday, per court docs obtained by ET, the U.S. Attorney requested that Huffman be sentenced to one month of incarceration, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a fine of $20,000.

Huffman, on her end, is requesting that the court sentence her to one year of probation, 250 hours of community service as a special condition of probation, and the $20,000 fine called for by the plea agreement, per the court docs.

According to the indictment ET obtained in March, Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to help get her eldest daughter, 19-year-old Sofia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. Huffman formally pleaded guilty for her part in the massive college admissions scam during a tearful court appearance in May. The actress awaits sentencing on Friday.

For the latest on her case, watch the video below.

