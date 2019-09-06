Felicity Huffman is hoping for the best ahead of her sentencing in the college admissions scandal.

A source told ET on Friday that the 56-year-old actress is "preparing for whatever the sentence will be [next] Friday." Although she is "very emotional," she is trying to stay strong for her family.

The source says that Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy have "a very strong relationship, and although they want this ordeal to be behind them, they fully understand and respect the legal process." The source adds that the couple has put total trust into their legal team, and is staying low key, close to home and spending their time with family.

Per court docs obtained by ET on Friday, the U.S. Attorney requested that Huffman be sentenced to one month of incarceration, followed by 12 months of supervised release and fine of $20,000.

According to the lengthy indictment ET obtained in March, Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to help get her and husband's eldest daughter, 19-year-old Sofia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. Huffman formally pleaded guilty for her part in a massive college admissions scam during a tearful court appearance back in May. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, on her end, Huffman is requesting that the court sentence her to one year of probation, 250 hours of community service as a special condition of probation, and the $20,000 fine called for by the plea agreement, per the court docs.

Macy, Eva Longoria and more penned letters in support of Huffman's request for a year of probation in lieu of the month of jail time prosecutors are asking for.

"I knew that I could always count on Felicity," Longoria expressed in her letter obtained by ET, which was filled with many instances of how Huffman helped and has been a good friend to her. "She always leads with her heart and has always put others first."

Back in July, Longoria also told ET that she has a lot of love and appreciation for her former co-star.

"I think she has a heart that is bigger than the sun and that's the Felicity I know and that's the woman I choose to support and love," Longoria shared. "She was humbled by what happened and I think she did handle it with as much grace as she could in that situation."

Huffman's case, as well as Lori Loughlin's alleged involvement in the college admissions, inspired Lifetime's upcoming movie, The College Admissions Scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Check out the trailer below.

Reporting by Carolyn Greenspan.

