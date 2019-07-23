The college admissions scandal is being dramatized for Lifetime.

In a press release on Tuesday, the network announced that it plans to release a two-hour film about the real-life scandal, for which both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have been charged.

Loughlin, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 19-year-old Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Meanwhile, Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after she was accused of paying $15,000 to help get her eldest daughter, Sofia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT.

According to the press release, the film, which is tentatively titled College Admissions Scandal, focuses "on the story that captivated a nation where over 50 privileged and elite individuals from across the country were exposed for criminally conspiring to influence the undergraduate admissions decisions at some of America’s top schools."

"College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college. When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads," the release reads, referencing the alleged real-life mastermind of the scandal. "But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families."

Adam Salky is set to direct from a script by Stephen Tolkin.

Last month, a source told ET that Loughlin is "wondering each day if she's made the wrong decision" after reportedly rejecting a plea deal.

"She is trying to live a normal everyday life and to take this time to stay strong but it isn’t easy. Lori doesn’t have the support she once had. She is feeling a 'fall from grace' having had a persona as a wholesome mom and now being seen as a pariah," the source said. "People keep giving Lori a hard time for being out and about and looking carefree, but she realizes that she might end up in prison and this might just be her last months of freedom for some time."

"This has been such a tough time for her, she has had good days and bad, but right now, the reality that she is facing jail becomes more real," the source added.

Watch the video below for more on the scandal.

