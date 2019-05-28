Lori Loughlin's daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood, California, over the holiday weekend.

The siblings were snapped arriving at Bootsy Bellows nightclub at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, the first public sighting of the pair together since the college admissions scandal involving their parents broke in April. The Fuller House star as well as her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty last month.

Both sisters looked stylish, 19-year-old Olivia wearing a black jacket and leather pants, while 20-year-old Bella sported a shiny leather jacket and camouflage pants. Later on in the night, Presley Gerber -- the 19-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber -- was spotted meeting up with Olivia and her friends.

MEGA

A source told ET on Friday that Olivia recently broke up with her boyfriend, model and musician Jackson Guthy. The source also said that the YouTube vlogger still had resentment toward her mom, and surprisingly plans to return to USC following the scandal.

"Olivia is having a very hard time dealing with this, and for the most part she's cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot," the source said. "She feels she hasn't been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn't even her top choice. Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image."

"[But] Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another," the source added. "Their closest friends feel it's been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships."

