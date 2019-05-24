Olivia Jade Giannulli has broken up with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, a source tells ET.

The 19-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli is single again, the source says, noting that her friends are surprised by the split. Olivia and Jackson, a model and musician, were linked together before the YouTube vlogger was placed under scrutiny after her parents were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both their daughters -- including Olivia's older sister, 20-year-old Bella -- admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. Lori and Mossimo both pleaded not guilty last month.

"Olivia’s friends were shocked when her relationship ended with her boyfriend because he was actually great for her and was a real support," the source says. "He's pretty low key and wanted to help her stay out of the limelight and move on.”

According to the source, Olivia also wants to return to USC following the scandal.

"Olivia has been talking to friends about returning to USC and while it seems odd after everything that's happened, she is concerned about her image and seems to want to prove she can complete the classes and graduate," the source explains. "After being dropped by her brands, she's worried she won't ever get back on track without an education. She's afraid she'll always be regarded as someone incapable of getting into a good school, and will always be seen as that girl whose family paid her way in.”

Meanwhile, she has still not repaired her relationship with Lori, the source says.

“Olivia is having a very hard time dealing with this, and for the most part she's cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot," the source says. "She feels she hasn't been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn't even her top choice. Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image.”

“[But] Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another," the source adds. "Their closest friends feel it's been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships. They fear if their plan doesn't work in court it will break them up even more."

As for Lori, our source says she's gearing up for the legal battle ahead.

"Right now, Lori just wants to move forward and know what her future will bring," the source says. "She is ready for her day in court and just wants to take the stand and tell her side of the story. Lori also wants to focus on rebuilding her family the best she can.”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the Fuller House star strongly believes she shouldn't face jail time.

“Lori’s situation has gone from bad to worse,” a source close to the actress said. “Jail time has always been a possibility, but since more charges were filed her reality [of not serving time] seems grim. While the fact she could serve time never leaves her mind, she strongly believes she doesn’t deserve to. She truly feels it was all a misunderstanding."

