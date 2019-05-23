Fuller House season five is officially underway.

Actress Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the beloved Netflix revival, Instagrammed a picture of herself holding up a script on Wednesday, and shared that the cast has begun work on the final season. The premiere date for season five has yet to be announced.

"We’re baaaaaack!" Sweetin wrote. "Season 5 table read today and back to rehearsal next week! Woo hoo!! #fullhousefamily #season5 #fullerhouse #sogoodtobeback."

Bob Saget, who plays Danny Tanner, also shared a picture with a few of his castmates on Thursday, including Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler).

"Some people that I love and will be fun to hang out with for @FullerHouse #Season5," he wrote.

As for Barber, she noted that the table read was "bittersweet" given it's the final season of the show.

"First table read of Season 5 -- our last first table read," she wrote on Instagram. "As @scottweinger so aptly put it, it’s like the first day of your Senior year. This one’s gonna be bittersweet. ❤️ #fullerhouse."

Of course, the final season will also be bittersweet given that one of the original Full House stars, Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky), will presumably be absent. Loughlin is currently facing legal trouble after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia Jade -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport. The two both pled not guilty last month.

Loughlin's Fuller House co-stars have publicly shown their support for the 54-year-old actress, who was also dropped from Hallmark following the scandal. At the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards in March, Cameron Bure, Sweetin and Barber went onstage to accept the Favorite Funny TV Show award, and although they didn't mention Loughlin by name, they made it a point to show they were supporting her.

"And this family has a lot of heart," Barber said of the close-knit cast.

"And where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love," Cameron Bure continued. "And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together."

In April, Cameron Bure and Sweetin commented on Loughlin during their appearance on the Today show.

"It's too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend," Cameron Bure said. "I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."

In Saget's own Today show appearance late last month, he echoed that he still had love for Loughlin, and joked that they had communicated since the scandal "by carrier pigeon."

"But, I will say I love her and I will say no comment," he added. "It's a personal thing because it's a strange time and what do you say?"

In March, Saget and Loughlin's Fuller House husband, John Stamos, reacted to the scandal when approached by paparazzi in Los Angeles. For more, watch the video below:

