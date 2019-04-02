Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin are standing by their Fuller House co-star, Lori Loughlin, amid her involvement in the headline-making college admissions cheating scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and arrested last month for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia Jade -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport. The two were later released on $1 million bonds.

Cameron Bure and Sweetin appeared on Today on Tuesday to play a game called TV Duo Showdown against hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, as well as Cameron Bure's brother, Kirk Cameron, and his Growing Pains co-star, Tracey Gold. Cameron Bure and Sweetin were eventually asked about Loughlin, and Cameron Bure said they were praying for her.

"It's too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend," she shared. "I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."

“It’s too personal to us. We never wanna talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. But I think I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other.” @candacecbure on Lori Loughlin pic.twitter.com/EBLbaTTP9V — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) April 2, 2019

Cameron Bure, Sweetin and fellow co-star Andrea Barber previously indirectly showed their support for 54-year-old Loughlin at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards last month, when they accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show on behalf of the Fuller House cast.

"A loving family sticks together no matter what," Cameron Bure said. "They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together."

Fuller House stars John Stamos and Bob Saget also reacted to Loughlin's involvement in the massive college admissions scandal in a video obtained by ET late last month.

"I usually don't do interviews on the street, but you love who you love in your life," Saget told paparazzi after leaving lunch with Stamos at Avra in Los Angeles. "Candace said it really good at the Kids' Choice Awards. You love who you love."

Meanwhile, Stamos said he'd open up about Loughlin -- his onscreen wife -- at a later date.

"I will at some point, I'm just not ready to talk about it," he said.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin Shrugs Off Questions About College Admissions Scandal

'When Calls the Heart' Star Pascale Hutton Promises Show Will Be Back Soon After Lori Loughlin Scandal

Lori Loughlin Photographed for First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Related Gallery