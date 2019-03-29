Lori Loughlin's involvement in the massive college admissions scandal has given her Fuller House co-stars mixed emotions.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia Jade -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

John Stamos and Bob Saget reacted to the news in a video obtained by ET.

"I usually don't do interviews on the street, but you love who you love in your life," Saget told paparazzi after leaving lunch with Stamos at Avra in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Candace [Cameron Bure] said it really good at the Kids' Choice Awards. You love who you love."

Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber appeared to reference Loughlin's situation while accepting the award for Favorite Funny TV Show for Fuller House at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday -- though they didn't name her. "A loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together," Cameron Bure said.

On Thursday, Saget said he's "on the team of people that I love, but life's complicated," adding: "I don't like talking about it, but you gotta love your people."

Stamos, meanwhile, said he'd open up about Loughlin at a later date. "I will at some point, I'm just not ready to talk about it," he revealed.

Loughlin is reportedly not expected to return for the fifth season of Fuller House. Netflix had no comment when ET reached out about the report.

A source told ET last week that Loughlin's daughters are "suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions."

"Bella and Olivia have a very tight-knit group of friends who have been there to support them," the source said. "They've needed that support because they're being attacked at every turn."

See more in the video below.

