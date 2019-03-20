Olivia and Isabella "Bella" Giannulli are having a tough time following a college admissions bribery scam that both their parents are allegedly involved in.

"Bella and Olivia are suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions," a source tells ET more than a week after Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the 50 people charged in the scam.

Court documents allege that the couple paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their kids designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

"Bella and Olivia have a very tightknit group of friends who have been there to support them," the source says. "They've needed that support because they're being attacked at every turn."

The source adds that, of the two girls, 20-year-old Bella "was far more invested in college and would loved to have completed USC." Olivia, meanwhile, is "so embarrassed she doesn't even want to go out."

The 19-year-old YouTube vlogger is "really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed," the source says.

"She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough," the source continues. "Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she's devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes."

"She feels they ruined everything," the source adds.

Since news of the scandal broke, two of Olivia's major sponsors, TRESemme and Sephora, dropped the teenager.

Earlier this week USC announced that it has "placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme," which "prevents the students from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review."

The affected students have been notified and, following the review, the college said that it "will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion."

Last week, USC told ET that it is "conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."

A source previously told ET that the Giannulli sisters “are afraid of being kicked out of school and will likely not return on their own.”

Lori and Mossimo are currently each out of jail on a $1 million bond. Watch the video below for more on the college admissions scandal.

