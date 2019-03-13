Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's Daughters: Who Are They?

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are facing the consequences for allegedly bribing their children's way into college.

After news broke on Tuesday that the actresses were among over 40 people charged in a massive college admissions cheating scam, multiple interviews have resurfaced in which the two mothers discussed furthering their kids' education.

Now, ET's breaking down both Lori and Felicity's families, uncovering new information about their offspring.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

The couple was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud for allegedly paying money to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, but according to court documents, they never actually participated in the sport once classes began. Lori was taken into custody by the FBI on Wednesday and appeared before a federal magistrate in U.S. District Court. She was released on a $1 million bond and put her home up for collateral. Additionally, the judge restricted her travel to the continental United States and Canada for work.

Mossimo appeared in court one day earlier, where a judge set a $1 million bond for the fashion designer, who also put his home up for collateral. He also had to surrender his passport and his travel has been restricted to the continental U.S.

Isabella, 20

Though a bit more private than her younger sister, Olivia, Isabella is no stranger to the spotlight, frequently attending high-profile events with her famous mother. Late last month, the trio stepped out together in Beverly Hills, California, to walk the red carpet for a benefit gala hosted by the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

Since getting her start as a fashion blogger in Hollywood, Isabella has certainly had her fair share of fun opportunities. In 2016, for example, she was a guest red carpet host for Hollywood Today Live at the Teen Choice Awards.

She's also appeared on theToday showwith her mom back in 2017, where Lori almost teared up while talking about what it was like preparing her eldest daughter for her freshman year at USC.

"She's not going too far, but my husband keeps saying, 'Lori, you're not gonna see her so just be prepared,'" Lori said at the time. "I think I'm in complete denial, I really am, because when I think about it too much it will make me cry."

"I just love it all," added Isabella, who revealed she was planning to study acting. "I'd be happy to do anything."

Lori also spoke with ET one year prior, where she explained the importance of sending both Isabella and Olivia to college.

"I want them to be happy," she gushed. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience -- maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

"And I also say to them, try to have something else right now, because there's so much crossover in the business," she added. "So try to do something else where you have a little more control over your own destiny. For me, when I started my career, it was always, 'Here's your audition, go in, do the best job you can.' And nine times out of 10 you didn't get the job."

Olivia, 19

Taking advantage of her famous upbringing, the brunette beauty boasts over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where she typically posts pics of her #OOTD or fierce makeup looks. The influencer has collaborated with brands like Sephora, for a highlighter line, and TRESemmé, to promote hair products during New York Fashion Week.

Olivia also has a YouTube page, where she posts videos on a variety of topics, including beauty, fashion, working out and "blinging on a budget."

"YouTube will always be my #1 passion," Olivia tweeted last month. "I promise I'd way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs."

Over the summer, Olivia even discussed her plans for college, saying she doesn't "really care about school."

"I don't know how much of school I'm gonna attend," she said at the time. "But I'm gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying…I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

However, after facing major backlash for her comments, with some calling her "spoiled" and "a privileged brat," she issued an apology video a few days later.

"I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I'm ungrateful for college — I'm going to a really nice school," she said. "And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off, I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself."

Last December, Olivia also posted a video with her college roommate, Trudy. "We're just going to answer some questions on Twitter and, like, do our makeup and just chat."

Olivia made it clear in an interview with the Zach Sang Show podcast that school wasn't necessarily her No. 1 priority.

"Mostly [I went because] my parents really wanted me to go," she confessed. "Both of them didn't go to college."

"But I am so happy they made me go," she continued. "That sounds so terrible. They didn't make me. Like, my sister goes to the same school and we're pretty much inseparable so it was nice, like, following in her footsteps a little bit. But I do like it."

Olivia also admitted that it's "cool" and "fun" getting DMs from other girls applying for college, asking her for advice.

However, with both Lori and Mossimo embroiled in legal trouble, Isabella and Olivia's futures at USC are uncertain. A media rep from the university tells ET that they are reviewing all cases of admitted students that may be connected to the scandal.

"We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government," a statement given to ET on Tuesday reads. "We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process."

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Like Lori and Mossimo, Felicity was also charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. According to court documents, the Desperate Housewives star allegedly paid money to improve her eldest daughter's SAT scores, made under a $15,000 charity contribution to Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF). Court documents claim her daughter, Sofia, was given extra time to take the test, and received a score of 1420, up approximately 400 points after the proctor corrected her answers.

Felicity appeared in court on Tuesday and a judge set her bail at $250,000. Although her husband was not indicted, he arrived at the court 45 minutes early in support of his wife.

Visiting colleges with our 17 year old. Makes me nostalgic... WHILE IT’S HAPPENING! pic.twitter.com/kIVTZqsyXC — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) December 13, 2017

Sofia, 18

In various interviews conducted over the years, both Felicity and William have talked about their eldest daughter's dreams of following in her parents' acting footsteps. "I think she's firmly in the tribe," William said while chatting with Us Weekly last May. "She's good. I've seen her in a lot of plays."

Sofia got a taste of what it's like to be an A-lister when she attended her first awards show, the Golden Globes, with her parents and a close friend earlier this year. The blonde beauty wore a gorgeous beige dress, which perfectly complemented her mother's sparkly frock.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Her father was a guest on Live With Kelly and Ryan shortly after the event, where he further discussed Sofia's acting dreams. "She goes to LACHSA (Los Angeles County High School for the Arts) which is the arts high school in Los Angeles and she's in the tribe," he revealed in early January. "She auditioned for NYU a couple of days ago and then Carnegie Mellon, so we're doing the whole college thing."

"She's a senior," he added. "She does [have big decisions to make]. I don't know about you folks but I would be thrilled if she were in the business, if she can find a way in this business. I think it's a great way to make a living."

William echoed those sentiments in an interview with Parade that same month, saying Sofia was "thriving."

"I know she's going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I've seen her; she's good, she's really good," he shared. "She's going to go to college. I'm the outlier in this thing."

"I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off," he continued, adding that "God doesn't let you" be 18 twice. "I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough. Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall."

Fortunately, it looks like Sofia has already had some luck in the acting biz. According to IMDB, Sofia appeared in the movie The Layover in 2017, along with a short titled Aurora.

Georgia, 16

While not much is known about Felicity and William's younger teen daughter, William previously revealed in a series of interviews that Georgia is "crazy about political science" and is "in a very academic school and killing it."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Speaking with People in 2014, Felicity spoke about what it's like raising two teen daughters. "Both my girls are in the beginning of their teenage years. I have to say, I'm truly loving it," she marveled. "I love that they're complicated and deep people. I love their highs and their lows. I love watching them become who they are."

"I want them to be happy and lusty and safe," William added in an interview with Us Weekly last May. "I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want."

Hear more in the video below.

