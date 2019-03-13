With Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli embroiled in legal troubles, their daughters' future at USC is uncertain.

Loughlin was taken into FBI custody on Wednesday as her and her husband have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in an alleged college admissions scam involving dozens of people. Now, the University of Southern California -- where the couple's daughters, 20-year-old Isabella Rose and 19-year-old Olivia Jade, go to school -- tells ET that they are reviewing all cases of admitted students that may be connected to the scandal.

"We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government," a USC Media Relations rep tells ET. "We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process."

As for prospective students potentially involved in the case who have not yet started college at USC, the rep says, "Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC."

Loughlin and Gianulli are two of over 40 people who were indicted on Tuesday. Court documents allege the two paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

In 2016, ET spoke to Loughlin, who stressed the importance of sending her daughters to college.

"I want them to be happy," Loughlin said. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience, maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

Watch the video below for more on the charges.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE ON THE SCANDAL:

Kelly Ripa Reacts to College Bribery Scam That Allegedly Involves Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin in FBI Custody for Alleged Involvement in College Bribery Scam

Lori Loughlin Cried Talking About Sending Daughter Isabella to College in Resurfaced Interview

Related Gallery