Lori Loughlin once talked about sending her eldest daughter, Isabella Giannulli, off to college.

Amid news that the Fuller House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among over 40 people indicted in a massive college admissions bribery scam on Tuesday, an interview the actress did with the Today show back in 2017 has resurfaced.

"She's not going too far, but my husband keeps saying, 'Lori, you're not gonna see her so just be prepared,'" Loughlin said of her now 20-year-old daughter, who was getting ready to start her freshman year at the University of Southern California. "I think I'm in complete denial, I really am, because when I think about it too much it will make me cry."

"I just love it all," added Isabella, who revealed she was planning to study acting. "I'd be happy to do anything."

Speaking to ET one year prior, Loughlin explained the importance of having both of her kids further their education. In addition to Isabella, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli also share 19-year-old daughter Olivia Giannulli, who is also a student at USC.

"I want them to be happy," she said at the time. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience -- maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

"And I also say to them, try to have something else right now, because there's so much crossover in the business," she added. "So try to do something else where you have a little more control over your own destiny. For me, when I started my career, it was always, 'Here's your audition, go in, do the best job you can.' And nine times out of 10 you didn't get the job."

Loughlin and her husband were charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. According to court documents, the two allegedly paid money to have Olivia and Isabella deemed as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, despite them never actually participating in the sport once classes began. A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET that there is an arrest warrant out for Loughlin, who was out of town and not at her house when authorities showed up.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was indicted and arrested on Tuesday morning without incident at her Los Angeles-area home. She appeared in court for a hearing just a few hours later and a spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office told ET the actress would be released on a $250,000 bond.

Mossimo Giannulli also appeared in court on Tuesday, and a judge set a $1 million bond for the fashion designer, who put up his house as collateral. He had to surrender his passport and his travel has been restricted to the continental U.S.

The next court date for both Huffman and Giannulli is in Boston on March 29 at 2:30 p.m. local time. In the meantime, hear more in the video below.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH ET'S NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Said She Didn't 'Really Care About School' Before Heading to College

Lori Loughlin Once Explained the Importance of Sending Her Kids to College (Exclusive)

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Among Over 40 Indicted in College Admissions Bribery Scam

Related Gallery