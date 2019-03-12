Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, previously received backlash for comments she made in regard to college.

After news broke on Tuesday that Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among over 40 people who were indicted in a massive college admissions cheating scam, videos posted to Olivia's YouTube page resurfaced.

Last August, the 19-year-old uploaded a video in which she talked about "all the tea you need to know about me," which touched on everything from boys to college to YouTubers.

"I don't know how much of school I'm gonna attend," she said in the video, which was filmed before she headed to college at the University of Southern California. "But I'm gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying…I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

After receiving major backlash from viewers -- with some calling her "spoiled" and "a privileged brat" -- Olivia posted an apology video, titled "I'm Sorry," just a few days later.

"I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I'm ungrateful for college — I'm going to a really nice school," she said. "And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off, I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself."

According to court documents, Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid money to have Olivia (along with their older daughter, 20-year-old Isabella) deemed as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, despite them never actually participating in the sport once classes began.

"We are aware of the ongoing wide-ranging criminal investigation involving universities nationwide, including USC," a statement released from the University of Southern California on Tuesday read. "USC has not been accused of any wrongdoing and will continue to cooperate fully with the government’s investigation. We understand that the government believes that illegal activity was carried out by individuals who went to great lengths to conceal their actions from the university."

"USC is conducting an internal investigation and will take employment actions as appropriate," the statement continued. "USC is in the process of identifying any funds received by the university in connection with this alleged scheme. Additionally, the university is reviewing its admissions processes broadly to ensure that such actions do not occur going forward."

A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET that there is an arrest warrant out for Lori, who was out of town and not at her house when authorities showed up.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also indicted and arrested on Tuesday morning without incident at her Los Angeles area home. She is scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon.

