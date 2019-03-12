William H. Macy once spoke about the stress of "college application time."

The Shameless star's wife, Felicity Huffman, was among over 40 people who were indicted on Tuesday in a massive college admissions cheating scam. Huffman was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud for allegedly paying money to get their eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia, into an elite college.

While speaking to Parade in January, Macy (who was not indicted) told the magazine that he and Huffman were "in the thick of college application time" with Sofia, and that the process was "stressful."

"My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She's thriving there. I know she's going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I've seen her; she's good, she’s really good," he explained at the time. "She's going to go to college. I'm the outlier in this thing."

"I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off," he continued, adding that "God doesn't let you" be 18 twice. "I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough. Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall."

Macy said at the time that their younger daughter, 16-year-old Georgia, was also thriving. "My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that," he revealed. "She's in a very academic school and killing it."

In addition to Huffman, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also charged on Tuesday for allegedly paying money to have their two daughters -- Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 -- deemed as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, though, according to court documents, they never actually participated in the sport.

Last August, Olivia (aka Olivia Jade) posted a video to her YouTube account in which she talked about "all the tea you need to know about me," which touched on everything from boys to college to YouTubers.

"I don't know how much of school I'm gonna attend," she said in the video. "But I'm gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

After receiving major backlash from viewers, Olivia posted an apology video, titled "I'm Sorry," just a few days later.

"I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I'm ungrateful for college — I'm going to a really nice school," she said. "And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself."

A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET that both Huffman and Loughlin were arrested Tuesday morning without incident at their Los Angeles area homes. The two actresses, best known for starring on Desperate Housewives and Fuller House, respectively, are scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon.

