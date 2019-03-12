Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among at least 40 people who are being charged in a college admissions cheating scam.

The two actresses, best known for starring on Desperate Housewives and Fuller House, respectively, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

According to court records, the actresses and others allegedly paid hefty bribes, some as large as $6 million, to get their children into elite schools across the country, including the University of Southern California, Georgetown, Yale and Stanford.

A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET that Huffman was arrested on Tuesday morning without incident at her Los Angeles area home. Meanwhile, there is an arrest warrant out for Loughlin, who was out of town and not at her house when authorities showed up. Huffman is scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon.

Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, allegedly made a charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme for their eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia. As for Loughlin, she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters -- Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 -- deemed as recruits for USC's crew team though they never actually participated in the sport.

