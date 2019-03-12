Lori Loughlin always had dreams of sending her children to college.

The Fuller House star -- who, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli -- was among over 40 people who were indicted in a massive college admissions cheating scam on Tuesday -- spoke with ET back in 2016 about the importance of furthering her kids' education.

"I want them to be happy," said Loughlin, who shares two daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19, with Giannulli. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience, maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

"And I also say to them, try to have something else right now, because there's so much crossover in the business," she added. "So try to do something else where you have a little more control over your own destiny. For me, when I started my career, it was always, 'Here's your audition, go in, do the best job you can.' And nine times out of 10 you didn't get the job."

Loughlin continued on, explaining the various interests her daughters had at the time.

"Livie is really interested in beauty and makeup and hopes to have her own makeup line or beauty line one day," she revealed. "Bella loves fashion. I can see her designing something. So I'm just trying to encourage them to have something else."

Last August, Olivia (aka Olivia Jade) posted a video to her YouTube account in which she talked about "all the tea you need to know about me," which touched on everything from boys to college to YouTubers.

"I don't know how much of school I'm gonna attend," she said in the video. "But I'm gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying…I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

After receiving major backlash from viewers, Olivia posted an apology video, titled "I'm Sorry," just a few days later.

"I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I'm ungrateful for college — I'm going to a really nice school," she said. "And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off, I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself."

As ET previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid money to have their daughters deemed as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, though, according to court documents, they never actually participated in the sport.

Felicity Huffman, star of Desperate Housewives, was also indicted, and a spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET that she was arrested Tuesday morning without incident at her Los Angeles-area home. Meanwhile, there is an arrest warrant out for Loughlin, who was out of town and not at her house when authorities showed up. Huffman is scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned to ETonline.com for all the latest updates on the investigation, which the FBI has deemed "Operation Varsity Blues."

RELATED CONTENT:

Felicity Huffman's Husband, William H. Macy, Once Spoke About the Stress of 'College Application Time'

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Among Over 40 Indicted in College Admissions Bribery Scam

Lori Loughlin Reveals the Beauty, Diet and Exercise Secrets That Keep Her Flawless at 53 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery