Lori Loughlin is now in custody of the FBI.

After being one of over 40 people indicted in a massive college admissions cheating scam on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the FBI tells ET that the Fuller House star was taken into custody by FBI agents in Los Angeles early Wednesday.

The actress will be booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center, the spokeswoman adds, and is expected to appear before a federal magistrate at 2 p.m. PT this afternoon in U.S. District Court.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. According to court documents, the two allegedly paid money to have their two daughters -- Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20 -- deemed as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, despite them never actually participating in the sport once classes began.

A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET at the time that an arrest warrant was out for Loughlin, who was out of town and not at her house when authorities showed up on Tuesday. Giannulli, however, did appear in court on Tuesday. A judge set a $1 million bond for the fashion designer, who put up his house as collateral. He also had to surrender his passport and his travel has been restricted to the continental U.S.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also indicted and arrested on Tuesday morning without incident at her Los Angeles-area home. She appeared in court for a hearing just a few hours later and a spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office told ET the actress would be released on a $250,000 bond.

The next court date for both Huffman and Giannulli is in Boston on March 29 at 2:30 p.m. local time. Hear more in the video below.

