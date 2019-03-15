Olivia and Isabella "Bella" Giannulli are unlikely to return to the University of Southern California following a college admissions bribery scam that both their parents are allegedly involved in.

Earlier this week, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the 50 people charged in the scam. Court documents allege that the couple paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their kids designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

A source tells ET that “the girls are afraid of being kicked out of school and will likely not return on their own.” TMZ was the first to report the news.

A source previously told ET that, while Olivia, a 19-year-old vlogger, "is all about fashion and her YouTube channel," it may be a bit harder for 20-year-old Bella to leave college.

“Bella had many close friends at USC and had built a life at the school," the source explained. "They are both so worried about their parents and the repercussions. They realize how serious the charges are and feel helpless."

Despite the Giannulli sisters' reported decision, earlier this week a spokesperson for USC told ET that both girls were still enrolled at the college.

"USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed," the spokesperson said.

The girls' reported decision about college comes the same day that TRESemme announced that they'd no longer be working with Olivia, a 19-year-old YouTuber.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the hair care brand told ET in a statement, "After careful review of recent events, we have decided to end our partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli."

A day prior, another one of Olivia's major partnerships, Sephora, also dropped the teen amid the scandal.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," the company tweeted on Thursday after receiving backlash from many customers on social media.

The turmoil has reportedly been hard on both Olivia and Bella, with a source previously telling ET that they are "so painfully embarrassed" by the situation.

“Olivia and Bella are both devastated by what’s happened. It's been mortifying and frightening for them. They love their parents dearly and realize they only wanted the best for them but they are starting to realize how very serious the charges [against] their parents are at their expense,” the source said. "[They] never expected their parents to be charged for any crime, let alone one related to them."

“They’ve always seen themselves as a good, honest family that works hard and follows the rules, but everything has changed overnight," the source continued. "The reality of all of this has been devastating."

Lori and Mossimo are currently each out of jail on a $1 million bond. Watch the video below for more on the college admissions scandal:

GET ET'S NEWSLETTER FOR MORE ON LORI LOUGHLIN Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Dropped by TRESemme and Sephora Amid College Admissions Scam

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Said Her Dad 'Faked His Way' Through College

Lori Loughlin's Daughters 'Mortified' By Mother's Arrest, Source Says

Related Gallery