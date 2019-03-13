Lori Loughlin is out on bail.

The Fuller House star was released on a $1 million bond on Wednesday, ET has learned, after being taken into FBI custody earlier in the day for her alleged involvement in a college bribery scam involving dozens of people, including Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Like Giannulli, who was released on $1 million bail Tuesday, Loughlin put up her home for collateral as part of the bond. The 54-year-old actress' travel has been restricted to the United States and Canada, as she is filming Garage Sale Mystery, a film series for Hallmark, in Vancouver. Loughlin has projects slated through November in our neighbor to the North, after which the judge has ordered her to surrender her passport on Dec. 19.

Additionally, the judge has instructed Loughlin not to discuss her case with others, excluding her husband, and their two daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia.

A follow-up court appearance for Loughlin has been set for March 29 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged on Tuesday, as well as more than 40 other people. Court documents allege the couple paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

While the allegations carry legal implications for Loughlin and Giannulli, their daughters' attendance at USC is also in jeopardy.

"We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government," a USC Media Relations rep told ET on Wednesday. "We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process."

Reporting by Joseph Corral

